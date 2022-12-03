Man hurt in Frayser hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large, MPD says

A man was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Frayser.

On Sep. 23 at approximately 7 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Frayser Boulevard and North Watkins Street.

When officers arrived, they were told a driver in a gold 4-door sedan hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The sedan has a damaged front passenger headlight lens and damage on the driver’s side of the vehicle, police said.

Police also said that the vehicle fled the scene heading eastbound on Frayser Boulevard.

No arrests have been made at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

