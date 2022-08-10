Man hurt in Frayser shooting, police say

A man was hurt in a Frayser midday Wednesday shooting.

At approximately 10:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Tim Tam Avenue.

At 10:03 AM, officers responded to a shooting at 2271 Tim Tam Avenue where a male victim was located. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/qJMNeaQll8 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 10, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: