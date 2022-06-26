Man hurt in Hickory Hill shooting, police say

A man is severely hurt after a Saturday night shooting in Hickory Hill.

At approximately 6:50 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of Knight Arnold Road.

At 6:51 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 6002 Knight Arnold. One male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/n7aurKofrm — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 26, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH.

