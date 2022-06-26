Man hurt in Hickory Hill shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is severely hurt after a Saturday night shooting in Hickory Hill.

At approximately 6:50 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of Knight Arnold Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories