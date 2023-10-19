A grand jury indicted a 39-year-old man injured in a August 2022 shooting involving a motorcycle club with murder.

Brody Sieber, of the South Side, was formally charged Thursday with two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a charge of having weapons under disability.

Columbus police said Sieber is responsible for the Aug. 1, 2022, shooting deaths of 50-year-old Glen Clark III and 34-year-old Nicholas Dowler.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. that night outside the Old Landmark Tavern, located on Rumsey Road on the city's South Side. Multiple 911 calls from the scene indicated the Avengers Motorcycle Club was involved and that multiple people suffered gunshots.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Previous coverage: 911 calls from Old Landmark Tavern shooting show chaotic scene on Far South Side

Four other people, including Dowler and Sieber, were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. Dowler later died from his injuries.

The following day, Columbus police searched the Franklinton-area headquarters of the motorcycle club for evidence.

According to court records, prosecutors are requesting a warrant for Sieber's arrest. He was not listed as being in custody in the Franklin County jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the case or Sieber's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man hurt in motorcycle club shooting now charged with murder