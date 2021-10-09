Man hurt in motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls
Police say the man is in critical condition after crashing on Buffalo Avenue, Friday night.
Police say the man is in critical condition after crashing on Buffalo Avenue, Friday night.
Two Hurt In Crash On I-83 In Baltimore County Saturday
The first-time 'SNL' host mocks Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner's political campaigns and makes an O.J. Simpson joke
School administrators said the teacher has since resigned.
Josh Kezer knows firsthand what it’s like to be imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. That wasn’t the case with the man Missouri executed last week. | Opinion
If you haven't started holiday shopping yet, now's your chance. You can save big on gifts and top-tier products during the Target Black Friday sale.
Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, pleaded guilty to buying Amazon products and then returning cheaper ones over a period of several years.
La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p
Body camera footage shows Clifford Owensby, who is unable to walk, being forcibly dragged out of his vehicle and pulled along the street.
A John I. Smith K-8 Center teacher who was charged with having an inappropriate relationship and sex with a 15-year-old former student of hers told a Doral detective she was pregnant, said Rey Valdes, a Doral spokesman.
A Tennessee county profited off the jailing of young Black children for “crimes” that don’t exist, according to a scathing […] The post Tennessee county illegally jailed Black children: report appeared first on TheGrio.
"It looks like little boy was just lost in the woods," Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell told NBC News.
If a life isn’t at stake, don’t shoot. You can’t afford it. [Opinion]
Prosecutors are still investigating claims that Riley Williams, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, intended to send the laptop to Russia, according to CNN.
The Louis Vuitton backpack containing the three Super Bowl championship rings was stolen out of a luxury car, police say.
The Hartford man who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Justin Brady during a late-night street fight in 2018 was found not guilty by a Hartford jury on Friday. Shyhiem Adams, 21, claimed he acted in self defense over the course of a two-week trial, and the jury acquitted him of first-degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence charges after just 90 minutes of deliberation Friday morning. The ...
A woman died and a man was wounded on Thursday in a central Florida shooting that has been deemed part of an attempted suicide pact, authorities said.
A South Dakota woman was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body was discovered in a ditch 40 years ago. Theresa Bentaas, 60, of Sioux Falls, entered an Alford plea to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors in which they dropped two murder charges, the Argus Leader reported. The Alford plea allows Bentaas to maintain her innocence while also authorizing the court to enter a guilty plea.
A Louisiana State Police officer was found dead in Ascension Parish Saturday night as law enforcement authorities have swept across the region looking for a suspect in the murder of one person and the shooting of several others. The New Orleans branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was assisting on scene where the officer was found dead and confirmed the death was tied to "a manhunt for a gunman tied to multiple shootings in several parishes this weekend." The ATF did not release information on how the officer died or how the suspect was specifically tied to the officer's death.
Police blocked off area under the bridge near Water and Pearson streets.
A resident of the complex has been charged with murder after two employees of a Maryland senior living facility were fatally shot, police said. The incident occurred Friday morning at the National Church Residences Gateway Village in Prince George's County, said police, who identified the suspect and victims on Saturday. Roy Batson, 63, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mackeda Evans, 46, of Temple Hills, and Michelle Boateng, 46, who also lived at the facility, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.