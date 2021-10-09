Man hurt in motorcycle crash in Niagara Falls

Good Morning America

A Louisiana State Police officer was found dead in Ascension Parish Saturday night as law enforcement authorities have swept across the region looking for a suspect in the murder of one person and the shooting of several others. The New Orleans branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was assisting on scene where the officer was found dead and confirmed the death was tied to "a manhunt for a gunman tied to multiple shootings in several parishes this weekend." The ATF did not release information on how the officer died or how the suspect was specifically tied to the officer's death.