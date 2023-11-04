Man hurt in Old Sacramento stabbing. No arrest yet as police continue investigation
A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed Friday night near the Old Sacramento waterfront, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
The man was taken to a hospital after police were called to Second and K Streets just before 9:30 p.m., said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the department.
No arrests have been made. Police talked to people at the scene and searched for potential evidence while opening the investigation.