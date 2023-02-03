Man hurt overnight in shooting near Zellwood, deputies say

Sheriff’s investigators are working to determine who shot a man in northwest Orange County early Friday.

Deputies responded to Coral Berry Drive near Zellwood shortly after 4:30 a.m.

At the scene, they located a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital; the extent of his injuries is unclear.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said its investigation is active.

OCSO could not provide information on a possible suspect or motive in the case.

