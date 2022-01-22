Man dies after Phoenix police shooting near 24th Street, Indian School Road

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Police said a man died after a Phoenix police shooting near 24th Street and Indian School Road on Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident occurred at about 4:40 a.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle speeding and committing other traffic violations near 24th Street and Indian School Road.

The officer then saw the car pull into the driveway of a home near 23rd Street and Fairmount Avenue, and turn off the vehicle lights.

According to police, officers walked up to the car and saw a man lying in the back seat of the car. The suspect did not respond to police after multiple attempts by officers to make contact with him.

The home residents said they did not recognize the car and did not want it in their driveway, according to police.

After further efforts to get the man to respond, officers noticed a handgun in the car and contacted the Tactical Support Unit to continue negotiations on the scene.

After an hour of no contact with the suspect, officers broke a window to the vehicle "in hopes of using less lethal options to get the man to comply," police said.

"At that point, the male grabbed the gun, and both less lethal and lethal rounds were fired," police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said a gun was found in the car near the man's hand.

There were two officers involved in the shooting wearing activated body cameras at the time of the shooting. Neither of them were injured during the incident, police said.

Detectives were on the scene Saturday collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses and determining what led up to the incident.

An investigation was ongoing.

