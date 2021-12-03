Man hurt in road rage shooting on Florida’s Turnpike, FHP says. Shooter on the loose

A man was shot in the back during a fit of road rage while driving on Florida’s Turnpike Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The shooter is still on the loose.

According to FHP, the 26-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was driving his Nissan Altima south on Florida’s Turnpike near Griffin Road around 1:30 p.m., when a white Mercedes-Benz GLA began tailgating him.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man possibly in his 40s, then pulled along the right side of the Altima, fired one shot toward the passenger side and continued driving down the Turnpike without stopping.

The bullet passed through the car door and hit the Altima driver in the back. The driver pulled over after a few miles, FHP was called and he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. He is in stable condition, according to FHP.

Anyone with information can call FHP at *347.