Man hurt when shooting erupts at packed South Seattle park along Lake Washington

A man is at Harborview Medical Center after he was shot at a park along Lake Washington Tuesday night.

When the shooting happened at Seattle’s Stan Sayers Memorial Park off Lake Washington Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m., the area was packed.

Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds and performed CPR until medics arrived. The man was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Art Estoque was at the park when he heard the shots from inside his trailer, which was parked three spaces away from where the shooting happened.

He said as soon as the shots were fired, the crowded area quickly cleared out.

“It was about eight or nine shots —bam, bam, bam, bam, bam —and then I came out looking and it wasn’t fireworks, and the car took off, and then I just started making sure I wasn’t around in case there were any other shots,” said Estoque.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

The Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

Seattle Police said they are considering emphasis patrols at areas like the park, as well as at Golden Gardens and Alki Beach, which have both reduced their hours because of recent violence.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw or heard anything during Tuesday night’s shooting to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.