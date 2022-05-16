3 suspects detained after shooting in heart of downtown Orlando

A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in the heart of downtown Orlando.

Police said the man was shot at the intersection of East Church Street and Liberty Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in surgery. He is in critical but stable condition.

#update @OrlandoPolice just confirmed the victim is a 24yo male. He was shot and rushed to the hospital. He’s currently in critical but stable condition. https://t.co/l4K8bjWFHZ — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 16, 2022

Orlando police said three suspects have been located. They were detained by downtown bike officers.

All three suspects are being interviewed by investigators, police said.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is near the crime scene, which is close to the Orange County Administration building.

