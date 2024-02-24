Man hurt in shooting outside of Kelly's Logan House in Wilmington's Trolley Square

A shooting outside of Kelly's Logan House in Wilmington early Saturday sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting occurred close to 12:20 a.m. on Saturday in the 1700 block of Delaware Ave. in Trolley Square.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Kelly's Logan House in Wilmington is shown in 2014.

The owners of Kelly's Logan House posted on Facebook about the shooting, stating that they are working closely with authorities to ensure "such incidents remain an anomaly in our beautiful and historic Trolley Square neighborhood."

"The safety and well-being of our patrons are of utmost importance to us," said Joanna Kelly and Patrick Kelly, the owners of the Logan House, in the statement.

Another shooting occurred at the historic pub in 2018 during the annual Halloween Loop in the city.

Saturday's shooting remains under investigation by Wilmington police, with more information being released when available. Those with information can contact Detective John O'Connor Jr. at 302-576-3619.

Information can also be given to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or DelawareCrimeStoppers.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

