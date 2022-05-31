Man hurt in shooting in Pine Hills neighborhood

Orange County deputies are looking for a shooter after a man was shot in the Pine Hills neighborhood.

Deputies said a man showed up at a business along Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

He told investigators that he was shot nearby.

A Channel 9 photographer saw crime scene tape at the McDonald’s and a check-cashing business.

Deputies did not say if either of those places was where the shooting happened.

The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Investigators said he knew the person who shot him.

See a map of the scene below.

