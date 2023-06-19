Man hurt in shooting in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.

At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 5600 block of First Avenue South, where they found a man with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told us they heard people arguing followed by a gunshot.

Investigators recovered evidence from the scene.

There is no description or other information about the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation.