Man hurt in shooting at Springfield bar

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man was seriously hurt in Springfield after a shooting at Third Base Bar early Sunday morning.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:09 a.m. of an unruly crowd at the West Maple Avenue bar, with a report of shots fired immediately after.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim, Devonte L. Childs, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment, where authorities say he is currently in stable condition.

Officials said a video showed a fight between Childs and a Black male suspect. The suspect got a weapon from a car and shot at the victim. The suspect and several other people then got into a four-door vehicle and fled from the scene.

Authorities collected evidence at the scene and are still searching for the suspect. They describe him as being tall with a medium build and a shoulder-length dreadlock-style haircut.

Sangamon County law enforcement said this investigation is ongoing.

