Man hurt in southeast Memphis shooting, MPD says
A man was hurt after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 2 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Barron Avenue and Getwell Road.
At 1:58 PM, officers responded to a shooting at Barron Avenue near Getwell. One male was transported critical to ROH. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/nhwoo4m6vH
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2022
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Police also said, there is no suspect information at this time.
Call 901-528-2274 with tips.
