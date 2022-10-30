Man hurt in southeast Memphis shooting, MPD says

A man was hurt after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 2 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Barron Avenue and Getwell Road.

At 1:58 PM, officers responded to a shooting at Barron Avenue near Getwell. One male was transported critical to ROH. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/nhwoo4m6vH — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 30, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said, there is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

