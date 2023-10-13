Man hurt after stabbing under freeway on X Street in Sacramento. No suspect in custody

A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed Thursday night on X Street beneath a freeway overpass, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital after police were called to the 2900 block of X Street just after 8:45 p.m., said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the department.

No arrests have been made after police talked with several people who rushed to aid the victim under the W-X portion of the Capital City Freeway, not far from Broadway.

The area is adjacent to the X Street Navigation Center, and the corridor outside the homeless shelter had been recently cleared.