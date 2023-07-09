Man hurt in suspected biker gang shooting. Victim had bulletproof vest, Sacramento deputies say

A 36-year-old man was shot in Carmichael on Saturday morning in what authorities called an incident related to a biker gang.

The victim wore a bulletproof vest and was shot three times near torso around 9:30 a.m. on the 7000 block of Laurel Oak Way, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi. The roadway runs parallel to Madison Avenue, several blocks south of the Citrus Heights city limits.

Gandhi said the vest appeared to stop at least one bullet. He said the victim reportedly called 911 himself to report the incident.

Deputies said they believe the victim, who was not identified, is a member of a motorcycle gang and that he was shot by a member of a rival gang.

Authorities said the 36-year-old victim had been likely in possession of a gun during the incident if he was “rolling around” in a bulletproof vest. The man’s associates likely took the gun away before law enforcement arrived on scene, according to deputies.

“By the time we got there, everything was clean,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said the victim was stable as of Sunday morning. No suspects have been named as the detectives continue their investigation.