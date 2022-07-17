Man hurt in Whitehaven shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man was hurt in a Whitehaven shooting Sunday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

