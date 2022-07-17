Man hurt in Whitehaven shooting, police say
A man was hurt in a Whitehaven shooting Sunday afternoon.
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Bonnie Drive.
At 3:03 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1296 Bonnie Drive. A male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. There is no suspect info at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/7TITBqE4Kc
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 17, 2022
When officers arrived, they found a man shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: