Man ID’d by police as gunman in fatal Fresno shooting still outstanding. They seek help

Detectives are looking for help to find the man they say shot and killed a Fresno man following an argument last month.

Police in an update Tuesday said Cristino Paul Rocha, 46, was the gunman who killed Paul Fierro, 39, with a single shot to the upper body about 7 p.m. May 28.

A verbal argument preceded the violence at the intersection of Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way, police said.

Fierro was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center about 90 minutes later, police said.

Investigators determined the shooter was Rocha, who left the scene in a blue 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, they said.

Police are looking for Cristino Rocha, 46, who they accused of shooting a man to death in Fresno.

The accused killer of Paul Fierro was seen leaving in this 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, according to Fresno police.

A warrant for his arrest was issued and he remained outstanding on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked by police to call 559-621-7000. Anyone can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Paul Fierro, 39, of Fresno was the victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday, May 28, 2023, near the intersection of Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way, police said.

Two officers rushing to the scene crashed with a car at Blackstone and Dakota avenues, which was about a block away. The two officers in the police vehicle were not injured, but two people in the other car were taken to the hospital for complaints of pain, police said.

A police vehicle collided with another vehicle at Blackstone and Dakota avenues on Sunday, May 28, 2023.