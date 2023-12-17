Man identified by coroner in fatal Dickson City fire

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner has announced the identity of the man who passed away in a Dickson City fire.

Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland told 28/22 News 76-year-old Charles Nattras passed away due to a cardiovascular event during the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday night and is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

