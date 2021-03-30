Man identified in deadly Interstate 5 shooting in Sacramento
Man identified in deadly Interstate 5 shooting in Sacramento
Man identified in deadly Interstate 5 shooting in Sacramento
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of southbound I-5 from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80. See more above.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of southbound I-5 from Arena Boulevard to Interstate 80. Caltrans says the roadway is closed just south of Arena Boulevard due to the incident. There is no estimated time of reopening. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denounced Myanmar's escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. Motegi “strongly criticized" the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said in a statement.
Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Bank of Montreal (BMO) have what it takes? Let's find out.
The DJs apologise to a woman after debating if it was her fault that she was pushed off a building.
Former Eagles LB Nate Gerry is signing with the San Francisco 49ers.
Traffic is snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County on Sunday after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
What was Ford thinking?
When U.S. President Joe Biden won the election in November 2020, it lit a fuse under the marijuana industry as optimism grew that significant reform could be on the way. The Republicans may not be in power anymore but that doesn't mean that legalization will take place anytime soon. Last week, the White House confirmed that it let go of five staffers as a result of marijuana use.
During Joe Biden’s campaign for president, in which many Haitian Americans worked hard for his election, he promised to stop deporting Haitians from the United States. But his administration has deported or expelled between 1,300 and 1,500 Haitian people — including many hundreds of infants and small children — on more than 24 flights since Feb. 1, with no end in sight.
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough suggested that reporters continuing to cover the fallout of the Trump-Russia collusion canard are “useful idiots for Russia, or . . . on Russia’s payroll” during a Monday morning segment. Scarborough was responding to a statement from former president Donald Trump, who asked Friday “where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?” Trump was referencing now-special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the original investigation into alleged connections between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Kremlin, which has yet to conclude. “I’m amused by so-called reporters who — I don’t know if they’re useful idiots for Russia, or if they’re on Russia’s payroll — I don’t know, I don’t really care. But there are some gifted writers who spend all night and day, trying to dig through, looking for instances of where the press screwed up on Russia stories, pushing this ‘Russian hoax’ fallacy. It’s a joke.” he said. NBC’s @JoeNBC attacks reporters covering FISA abuse during the 2016 election: They’re either “useful idiots” or “on Russia’s payroll” pic.twitter.com/61SLlZYWFE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2021 The Morning Joe host subsequently admitted that “I mean, yeah, the media screwed up at some points, and sometimes they screwed up badly.” But he argued “the totality of everything that happened” showed how “more often than not, they got it right — and they got most of it right.” Scarborough, who has said that he regrets giving a platform to then-candidate Trump ahead of the 2016 election, has used similar language to describe the former president himself. “Donald Trump is either an agent of Russia or he’s a useful idiot,” Scarborough said in November 2019. “He’s somewhere in between there. We don’t know what it is. We will one day.” He also repeatedly peddled the infamous Steele dossier, saying in March 2018 that “piece by piece by piece, it’s falling into place.” Declassified footnotes from Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz’s December 2019 report show that the FBI received reports in 2017 suggesting that Steele may have been influenced by Russian intelligence assets. And many of Steele’s most salacious claims, many of which were repeated on Scarborough’s program, were never proven, while others — like the suggestion that Michael Cohen traveled to Prague to meet with a “Kremlin insider” — were disproven. Independent journalist Matt Taibbi, a longstanding critic of the media’s Russiagate coverage, responded to Scarborough’s criticism by asking for a debate on Morning Joe.
Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot. “It’s definitely going to inform my work” congresswoman-elect @jbletlow tells @margbrennan of being elected into her late husband’s seat after he died from complications of COVID-19 in December, encouraging others to be vaccinated against the virus. pic.twitter.com/hy32r2ykXC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story." Republican Rep.-elect @jbletlow's message to those in party still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: “I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone… Look at my family, use my story." pic.twitter.com/GyUMOcYYsS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick GarlandHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.
JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it hoped to restore operations at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java in four or five days, as firefighters worked to extinguish a massive blaze that broke out overnight, injuring six people. Pertamina shut the plant and evacuated about 950 nearby residents, with videos shared on social media showing huge flames engulfing the 125,000 barrels per day facility, while a large explosion could be heard. Pertamina chief executive Nicke Widyawati told reporters the fire was concentrated in the refinery's storage tanks and there had been no impact on the processing plant.
Aston Martin newcomer among those on new Formula 1 teams who struggled mightily in Bahrain on Sunday.
As lockdown restrictions start to ease, you’d expect teens and young adults, who have missed almost a year of group interaction at a time of life when socialising is everything, to be ecstatic. Yet across many of the country’s adolescent boys, the prevailing atmosphere is one of fear and uncertainty. Accusations of rape culture in British schools – particularly private ones – have in recent weeks come to the fore. Thousands of accounts of sexual harassment and assault being shared via Everyone’s Invited. The website was set up so that people could make public accounts of their experiences of abuse, trauma and discomfort, and has gathered pace in the wake of Sarah Everard’s death. Where students are concerned, much of the focus has been on schools in south London, with the £21,000 a year Dulwich College reporting its own pupils to the police after allegations of sexual harassment emerged online. At the nearby James Allen’s Girls’ School (JAGS) last week, students tied red ribbons to the railings of their school; each ribbon signifying an account of sexual violence. I was recently told of one teenager who, on arrival at his sixth-form college, allegedly had girls screaming at the sight of him after a story about him had circulated. Others hissed and spat; he’s not returned since – and none of his friends have been in contact with him, having been threatened with ‘cancellation’ if they break ranks. Another boy, I heard, had been obliged to share intimate text messages with his parents in order to prove that an encounter had been consensual, after a girl he’d had a relationship with told the story of their time together on social media in a vastly different light. I have a daughter too, and the line for parents is an agonising one – remembering only too well certain incidents of their own adolescence, and being certain that they’ve brought up their own boys differently. I see first hand the struggles of both sides – as well as how rumour and reputation now looks set to blight a generation of boys. “It’s safer just to be at home with the PlayStation,” says 17-year-old Max, bleakly. His friend Oliver agrees. “I’m worried enough about my prospects after the disruptions to my education this year; I don’t need to be accused of sexual assault as well.”
Lady Gaga swooned over the gift her boyfriend Michael Polansky sent her while she is away filming House of Gucci in Rome. Scroll to see the sweet message she wrote about her partner.
Dozens of deaths are reported as anti-coup protesters defy warnings and take to the streets.
Laurie Metcalf smiles and laughs when she thinks of her character Jackie and her assorted misadventures on the “Roseanne” spinoff, “The Conners.” Dating back to her introduction in Roseanne Barr’s 1988’s sitcom, Jackie has reinvented herself many times over. The role earned Metcalf three Emmy Awards while “Roseanne” was on the air, but she’s content with Jackie being a supporting role.
California officials described picking up a young black bear showing "dog-like" behavior that had jumped into the open trunk of someone's car.
A gardener drowned his neighbour’s pet car because it kept digging up his vegetable plot, a court has heard. Richard Giles, 69, caught the tabby cat, called Ruby, after finding it on his property in the hamlet of Adber, Dorset, in September last year. He had grown incensed about the cat “ruining” his vegetable patch – where he was growing carrots and leeks – and drowned it in a water butt, Weymouth Magistrates’ Court was told. The cat’s owner, Shirley Gear-Evans, was said to have spent two days looking for her pet before she decided to confront Giles. Her neighbour, she claimed, immediately admitted to killing Ruby, but displayed no remorse and did not offer any form of apology. The RSPCA investigated the case and decided to mount a prosecution against Giles, who was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. Dorset Police said it had been made aware of the case but left the matter to the charity, which has the power to prosecute. Giles admitted the offence, which carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in prison, when he appeared before magistrates earlier this month. Ms Gear-Evans, a 65-year-old widow who used to work for the NHS, said she moved to Adber in May 2019 and took in the rescue cat a month later to keep her company. Speaking from her home on Monday, she said: “I kept (Ruby) in the house for a few weeks so she could get used to her new home but soon she was outside exploring the fields around the house. "Richard had introduced himself and at first we got along, but as soon as I said I was getting a cat he went mad.”