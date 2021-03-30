Man identified in deadly Interstate 5 shooting in Sacramento

The Telegraph

As lockdown restrictions start to ease, you’d expect teens and young adults, who have missed almost a year of group interaction at a time of life when socialising is everything, to be ecstatic. Yet across many of the country’s adolescent boys, the prevailing atmosphere is one of fear and uncertainty. Accusations of rape culture in British schools – particularly private ones – have in recent weeks come to the fore. Thousands of accounts of sexual harassment and assault being shared via Everyone’s Invited. The website was set up so that people could make public accounts of their experiences of abuse, trauma and discomfort, and has gathered pace in the wake of Sarah Everard’s death. Where students are concerned, much of the focus has been on schools in south London, with the £21,000 a year Dulwich College reporting its own pupils to the police after allegations of sexual harassment emerged online. At the nearby James Allen’s Girls’ School (JAGS) last week, students tied red ribbons to the railings of their school; each ribbon signifying an account of sexual violence. I was recently told of one teenager who, on arrival at his sixth-form college, allegedly had girls screaming at the sight of him after a story about him had circulated. Others hissed and spat; he’s not returned since – and none of his friends have been in contact with him, having been threatened with ‘cancellation’ if they break ranks. Another boy, I heard, had been obliged to share intimate text messages with his parents in order to prove that an encounter had been consensual, after a girl he’d had a relationship with told the story of their time together on social media in a vastly different light. I have a daughter too, and the line for parents is an agonising one – remembering only too well certain incidents of their own adolescence, and being certain that they’ve brought up their own boys differently. I see first hand the struggles of both sides – as well as how rumour and reputation now looks set to blight a generation of boys. “It’s safer just to be at home with the PlayStation,” says 17-year-old Max, bleakly. His friend Oliver agrees. “I’m worried enough about my prospects after the disruptions to my education this year; I don’t need to be accused of sexual assault as well.”