Man identified in fatal east-side Indianapolis shooting that also hospitalized woman

Update: This story was updated Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, to identify the decedent.

A man has died and a woman was hospitalized after an east-side shooting Friday night, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to the intersection of East 11th and North Oxford streets about 11:30 p.m., where they found two people shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead after officers arrived, and the woman was transported to a hospital "in stable condition," IMPD said Saturday morning.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the man as 24-year-old Dylan McGinnis. McGinnis died of multiple gunshot wounds.

No other information has been released.

The killing was the city's 200th homicide in 2021.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Detective Stephen Smalley at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, email him at Stephen.Smalley@indy.gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rashika Jaipuriar at rjaipuriar@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @rashikajpr.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east-side shooting