Man identified in fatal Phoenix shooting near 43rd and West Virginia Avenues

Phoenix police badge.

Phoenix police have identified a man found dead on Tuesday evening as 35-year-old Pedro Lopez-Canez.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a department spokesperson, said officers were called to the area of 43rd and West Virginia Avenues at around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday where they found Lopez-Canez with gunshot wounds. Fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Bower said the shooting suspect remains outstanding and asked anyone with information to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man identified in fatal Phoenix shooting near 43rd, West Virginia Ave.