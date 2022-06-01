UPDATE: Man identified in fatal shooting involving Laurel County Sheriff's deputy

Jun. 1—The name of the man who was shot and killed by a Laurel County Sheriff's deputy was released on Wednesday by the Laurel County Coroner.

Andy Brock, 46, of Taylor Bridge Road in London, was pronounced dead at his residence on Tuesday afternoon after a confrontation with Sheriff's deputies. Brock was shot by a deputy at that time. No details on why deputies were at Brock's residence have been released, nor is any information on what lead to the shooting.

Deputies were called to the residence and the shooting taking place around 1:30 p.m.

The Kentucky State Police were called to conduct the investigation — a common occurrence when another law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting situation.

KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer Scottie Pennington said on Wednesday afternoon that the name of the deputy was not being released, pending the ongoing investigation.

