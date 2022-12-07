Man identified in fatal standoff. He was killed after firing at Fresno County deputies

A 32-year-old Fresno man has been identified as the person killed in a standoff with law enforcement on Tuesday.

Dennis Happawana was shot to death by a member of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team around 5:20 a.m. at a home in the area of Belmont and Wintergreen avenues across from Belmont Country Club, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Fresno County Coroner’s office confirmed his identity on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, deputies initially went to the home on reports of gunshots and were confronted by Happawana, who opened fire at their patrol cruiser, hitting its engine block and disabling the vehicle. Happawana then retreated to the property, where he exploded a 5-gallon propane tank and tried to explode a 500-gallon tank, the sheriff’s office said.

Negotiations were attempted but ultimately, Happawana was shot.

Six deputies were involved, but it’s not clear how many rounds were fired. Deputies gave medical aid, along with EMS members, at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information on Happawana, but on Wednesday repoerted he had been arrested on suspicion of robbery in 2016.

This was the fourth deputy involved shooting of 2022.