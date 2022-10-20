Man identified in fatal Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier shooting, reward offered

Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
The South Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier in 2011.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed this month in a "targeted attack."

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by the Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information on the shooting that left Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, 26, dead on Oct. 14. Detectives believe it was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.

A witness reported hearing gunshots at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier at 5:15 p.m. and seeing a vehicle drive away. Deputies responded and found Ibarra-Hernandez dead in his car.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

