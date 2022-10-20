Man identified in fatal Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier shooting, reward offered

The South Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier in 2011.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed this month in a "targeted attack."

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by the Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information on the shooting that left Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, 26, dead on Oct. 14. Detectives believe it was a targeted attack and not a random shooting.

A witness reported hearing gunshots at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier at 5:15 p.m. and seeing a vehicle drive away. Deputies responded and found Ibarra-Hernandez dead in his car.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

