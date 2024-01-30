Man identified in Logan bank robbery

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been identified in connection to Monday morning’s bank robbery in Logan, according to Logan Police.

Joseph Edward Allen, 42, was taken into custody and will be booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, second-degree felony robbery, and third-degree felony theft.

PREVIOUSLY: Bank robbed in Logan, suspect in custody

Just after 9 a.m., police received a bank alarm from the Goldenwest Credit Union near 200 East 1400 North in Logan. Bank employees said a man, later identified as Allen, went into the bank and demanded money.

Allen left with about $2,000 in cash, according to police.

The bank was able to provide officers with information and surveillance footage of the incident. Based on that information, officers found Allen in a Lowe’s Home Improvement store across the street.

The stolen money has reportedly been recovered.

