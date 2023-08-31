Man identified as the victim of double shooting in Peoria

Peoria police officers search for evidence at the scene of a double shooting Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 in the 2100 block of West Antoinette Street in Peoria.

One of the two men found shot in the 2100 block of West Antoinette Street on Thursday morning has died.

Billy Chaplin, a 23-year-old from Peoria, was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center after being found at around 9 a.m. A Facebook post from the Peoria County coroner states that Chaplin was "unresponsive, not breathing, and with no pulse" and was pronounced dead at 9:43 a.m. after "aggressive resuscitative efforts and intervention."

Chaplin and a second male were found shot at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Peoria Police Department said there were 25 rounds fired.

Police are investigating Chaplin's death as a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The shooting came hours after a mass shooting at the 2200 block of West Marquette Avenue left six injured.

Peoria police responded to a third shooting in under 24 hours in the 800 block of South Helen Street at around 10:20 a.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Billy Chaplin victim of double shooting in Peoria, IL on Thursday