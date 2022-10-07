Man identified as victim of fatal gunfire that followed an argument in Fresno, police say

Police on Friday identified the 38-year-old man shot to death this week after a late night argument in west Fresno.

Officers were called to an intersection near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue after an argument between multiple men ended with one man shot about 1 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

The man identified as Salahuddin Muhammad was found suffering from several gunshot wounds and lying in the street at the intersection of Belmont and Iota avenues, police said.

Officers spoke with one witness and said multiple men were involved in an argument near a fast food restaurant, which was closed at the time, before the Muhammad was shot, police said.

Police said they believe there were several more witnesses in the area.

Emergency responders performed life-saving efforts but Muhammad was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Community Regional Medical Center, according to police.

Salahuddin Muhammad, 38, of Fresno was the victim of fatal gunfire on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Fresno, police say.

Police said they were seeking more witnesses and surveillance video in the area. No details on any suspect were provided by police other than that multiple men left the scene in a black car.

The killing marks the 47th homicide investigation for Fresno police this year.

Callers can also remain anonymous by going through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

