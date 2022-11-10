Man identified in wild chase that left trail of destruction in L.A., Orange counties

A suspect has been identified in connection with a wild high-speed police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties Wednesday night involving multiple stolen vehicles and gunfire at a gas station in Hacienda Heights.

Johnny Anchondo, 32, of Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating his parole, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Steve Moreno. Anchondo is currently being held at the Norwalk sheriff's station.

The chase began around 4:45 p.m., when officers saw the driver of a black Honda Civic commit traffic violations near Auto Center Drive and the 5 Freeway in Fullerton, according to Capt. Jon Radus, a Fullerton Police Department spokesperson.

The man sped off and police followed him into Anaheim, where he got on and off the 91 Freeway at least once, Radus said.

The suspect then entered an apartment complex, where he jumped into a white van, he said. Radus did not know how the man obtained the vehicle.

"This was obviously an incredibly dangerous pursuit involving a suspect who had zero regard for public safety, for the motorists on the street and the police officers involved," Radus said. "I'm just grateful that nobody was seriously injured."

The pursuit crossed into L.A. County, Radus said, and the driver rammed a police vehicle before fleeing on foot.

The suspect ran into a residence, where he stole a white Chevrolet pickup truck before fleeing again, Radus said.

Andres Benitez of Whittier told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that he had just returned from work when the man entered his kitchen.

“I was just talking to my mom and we were having a normal conversation when I saw the back door open" and the suspect burst in, he said.

When Benitez grabbed a kitchen knife to protect his mother, the man snatched the keys to his work truck from the kitchen table and ran back outside.

"When I saw him start up the truck my heart just broke," Benitez said.

The man again sped away, driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing into other vehicles, Radius said. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department took over the pursuit.

The chase ended in the 1000 block of Hacienda Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The suspect hit another car and was rammed by a police vehicle before driving into a gas station, where he hit a pump and tried to back up, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2.

Deputies opened fire on the suspect, but it was unclear whether he was struck. A brief standoff ensued until deputies approached the suspect with ballistic shields and detained him.

Benitez, a landscaper, has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money to replace the tools that were in the stolen truck.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.