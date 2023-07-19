Man illegally accessed Snapchat accounts to save women’s private photos, feds say

An Ohio man illegally accessed hundreds of women’s online accounts in search of their sexually explicit photos, according to federal authorities.

Now, Dwayne Curry, 34, has pleaded guilty to unauthorized access of a computer, records show.

Authorities said Curry, of Cincinnati, identified female targets “through the internet, television and in person,” according to a July 18 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

He then used cryptocurrency to buy their passwords on dark websites selling stolen user account information, officials said.

Curry’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on July 19.

“In total, Curry unlawfully accessed at least 48 women’s Snapchat accounts and more than 300 email accounts,” according to the release. “Some of the identified victims included a woman he met in person in Cincinnati, and two women he saw on television. The women resided in Tennessee and Pennsylvania.”

Authorities said he looked at and saved private photos from women’s Snapchat accounts.

If convicted, Curry faces up to five years in federal prison.

