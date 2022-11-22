Man who illegally flew helicopter around East Brookfield home sentenced to prison

Antonio Santonastaso

WORCESTER — A 63-year-old East Brookfield man who illegally flew a helicopter around his property and lied to the Federal Aviation Administration was sentenced to eight months of prison followed by one year of supervised release.

According to a news release from the office of state U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Antonio Santonastaso flew a Robinson R-22 helicopter — taking off and landing from his backyard — more than 50 times between April 28, 2018, and Nov. 11, 2018, despite having no pilot’s license.

“I take no pleasure in this,” U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman said Friday as he read his sentence.On April 5, a federal jury in Worcester convicted Santonastaso of serving as an airman without an airman certificate, making false statements to federal agents and attempted witness tampering. It acquitted him of one count of making false statements to other agencies.

Santonastaso had lost his license more than two decades ago after he was charged with stealing a helicopter from Norwood Airport and flying it to Lancaster, but when questioned about that by the FAA, “made false statements regarding his eligibility to pilot the helicopter."

A helicopter stolen from Norwood Airport sits in a field on Russell Bashaw's Leicester farm May 29, 2000.

“Specifically, Santonastaso falsely claimed that the events that gave rise to the FAA’s revocation of his license were a fabrication,” authorities wrote. “Evidence at trial also established that Santonastaso attempted to corruptly persuade an individual with the intent to hinder, delay and prevent that individual from reporting his illegal helicopter flights to law enforcement.”

Before sentencing on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan D. Panich called Aidan Seltsam-Wilps, aviation safety inspector for the Federal Aviaiton Administration, to the stand.

Calling the situation “extremely risky,” Sletsam-Wilps said the winding pathway through the woods to the clearing in which the defendant would taxi allowed only 4 to 5 feet of clearance for the rotary blades of the helicopter.

Due to the enormous amount of kinetic energy built up by the rotary blades, Setsam-Wilps said, if the blades hit an immovable object they would “explode” and could throw shrapnel up to a half-mile away.

Attorney Stylianus Sinnis cross-examined Sletsam-Wilps about the Robinson R22, the two-seat, two-bladed, single-engine light utility helicopter owned and flown by Santanastaso.

Sinnis argued that the R22, with its 25-feet rotor blade wingspan, had plenty of room to fly. He also emphasized that at one time, his client had certificates to fly a single-engine and multiengine aircraft and was endorsed to fly an R22.

Attorney Caitlin B. Jones, also working for the defense, called three of Santonastaso’s neighbors to the stand as character witnesses.

Leslie S. Silliman said Santonastaso has gone out of his way to be a good neighbor.

All three neighbors said Santonastaso never flew toward any of their homes.

When Santonastaso was sentenced, Hillman said he had taken into account all the “wonderful things” people said about the defendant.

Whether or not Santonastaso is a “good neighbor,” Panich argued, this was a case in which the defendant flagrantly and repeatedly showed a lack of respect for the law.

Panich said Santonastaso knew he couldn’t legally fly and had lied to the FAA.

Stressing that Santonastaso had put himself and others at risk, Panich recommended 20 months of incarceration with three years of supervised probation.

Sinnis countered that “this is not a jail case,” and that his client doesn’t need to go to jail to learn a lesson.

“He would not have done it if he thought it was risky,” Sinnis said.

Sinnis argued that his client is not some “crazed man” or “cowboy.”

Furthermore, Sinnis argued, the false statement and attempted witness tampering counts were quite low on the spectrum of federal criminal behavior that would constitute sufficient evidence to convict someone of those crimes.

Sinnis said the evidence at trial on the attempted witness tampering consisted of a single sentence, uttered without any threat or intimidation, while the false statement, again a single sentence during the course of a long conversation, was regarding his prior conviction for stealing a helicopter in 2000.

Sinnis also argued that his client, who last flew his helicopter in or about November 2018, absolutely knew how to fly the R-22 helicopter and that he was a skilled pilot.

Sinnis asked for a sentence of time served and one year of supervised probation.

Addressing the court, Santonastaso said he has been flying aircrafts since the mid-1980s and has always dreamed about owning a helicopter.

Santonastaso also recounted how falling off a ladder while on a plastering job had put him on a dark path of opioid addiction. He was prescribed Percocet for pain management and quickly became addicted. In short order, Santonastaso went from being happily married and gainfully employed to a divorced, unemployed, intravenous drug user and petty criminal before turning his life around.

Santonastaso tearfully regretted that he had missed his adopted daughter’s high school graduation because he was incarcerated and would be devastated that he missed her college graduation next year.

“Thank you for your time,” Santonastaso said to the judge. “I know you have a tough job.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Antonio Santonastaso sentenced for illegally flying helicopter