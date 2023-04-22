Man who illegally supplied gun in fatal shooting sentenced

Apr. 21—The father of a man who fatally shot another man was sentenced Thursday to 9 to 18 months of house arrest for providing the gun used in the shooting.

David Bowan, 66, of Simpson, pleaded guilty in February to illegally supplying two guns to Kevin Bowan, who was barred from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony drug conviction.

The sentence handed down by Lackawanna County Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle comes four months after Kevin Bowan, 34, also of Simpson, was sentenced.

Kevin Bowan is serving seven to 20 years in state prison for illegally possessing the gun, which he used to fatally shoot Harrison Carpenter, 36, of Carbondale. The shooting happened during an altercation at Kevin Bowan's home on Feb. 12.

He was not charged with criminal homicide for Carpenter's death because the shooting was ruled a justifiable homicide, District Attorney Mark Powell said.

David Bowan was charged after police reviewed records from a previous incident where guns were confiscated from Kevin Bowan and transferred to his father's name. The elder Bowan admitted to police he returned two guns to his son shortly after they were transferred.

