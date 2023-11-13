Man impaled by screwdriver during fight with brother flown to Harborview for treatment

A man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Saturday after he was impaled by a screwdriver during a fight with his brother at a Central Kitsap residence, according to court documents.

The condition of the victim, a 36-year-old Central Kitsap man, was listed as "serious" in the hospital's intensive care unit, a spokesperson for the hospital told the Kitsap Sun on Monday.

Nicholas Michael Steve Nance, 29, also of Central Kitsap and the victim's brother, was charged with a count of first-degree assault in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies were initially called to a domestic disturbance report at a residence on Vasquez Way, just north of Silverdale, at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to court documents, which note that deputies were notified that the problem involved a pair of brothers.

A deputy arrived and detained Nance after he came out of the residence "smeared with a red substance," the deputy wrote in a report. Other deputies entered the home and found the man's brother lying facedown in a pool of blood with a puncture wound to his head.

The father of the brothers reported that he had seen Nance punching his brother in the face and then saw a screwdriver impaled in the victim's head, the deputy wrote, noting that the father removed the screwdriver before deputies arrived. The victim was flown to Harborview Medical Center because of the severity of his injury, the deputy wrote.

Nance "made a number of nonsense statements, but also made statements to the effect of, 'I'm starting to picture me stabbing him,' and, 'I remember hitting him in the face and him saying, 'Oh God,'" the deputy wrote.

"Nicholas was arrested for (first-degree assault, domestic violence) for inflicting great bodily harm on (his brother) with a deadly weapon, with intent to inflict great bodily harm," the deputy added.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Man impaled by screwdriver during fight in Central Kitsap