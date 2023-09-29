Man who impersonated a U.S. Marshal to Northern York County Regional Police faces charges

A Conewago Township man who family described as being delusional faces charges after he impersonated a U.S. Marshal at the Northern York County Regional Police station earlier this month, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Jaimie L. Cummings, 50, of the first block of Cedar Run, has been charged with numerous offenses, including persons not to possess a firearm, altering or obliterating a mark of identification, firearms not to be carried without a license, and impersonating a public servant.

He has been committed to York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to court records.

Man identified himself as a U.S. Marshals to police chief

Cummings went to the police station on Sept. 20 and asked to speak with Chief David Lash. Lash took Cummings, who was wearing a U.S. Marshal shield, into his office.

Lash, who is familiar with the U.S. Marshals locally, did not recognize the man and asked Cummings to provide his identification card, the affidavit states. Cummings refused, saying he was part of a "special operations group" and because of the covert nature, he was not issued one.

Lash, who recognized that something wasn't right, told Cummings to leave the station, and he complied. The chief saw the man leave in a purple Dodge Challenger with a temporary tag, the affidavit states.

Lash reached out to law enforcement who have been involved with the U.S. Marshals and was told they were unfamiliar with a marshal named "JL Cummings."

The chief ran a check for a "JL Cummings" and positively identified the man with a driver's license photo, the affidavit states.

Family describes man as "delusional" and believes he is a U.S. Marshal

Police were told that Cummings' niece had called York County 911 to request a welfare check on her uncle. She told authorities that he had become "delusional" recently and believes that he is a U.S. Marshal, the affidavit states.

Police responded to Cummings' home. He was getting out of the Dodge Challenger, still wearing black tactical pants, a black T-shirt, a gold U.S. Marshals badge, a light-colored tactical holster with a firearm in it, a tactical knife in a belt sheath, a radio with an earpiece and more.

Police spoke with Cummings and told him he was under arrest, the affidavit states.

"Cummings then admitted to not being a member of any law enforcement agency or group and to impersonating a public servant," the affidavit states. "Cummings did not provide any legitimate or articulated reason for impersonating a public servant."

Police find firearms in trunk of car

Police said the firearm that was holstered on Cummings right side was an Alpha Wolf model 21 45ACP with 13 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. The serial number had been scratched off, the affidavit states.

They found two fully loaded 45ACP magazines in a pouch on Cummings' belt, it states.

Police spoke with Cummings' wife, who also told officers her husband had been behaving strangely in the past two weeks and started saying he was a U.S. Marshal. She told police that he had a "gun bag" in the trunk of the car. She opened it and allowed investigators to look inside.

They found two AR platform rifles, and both were fully loaded with a round in the chamber, the affidavit states.

Police say Cummings, who was convicted of robbery in Maryland in 1997, is not allowed to possess firearms.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Conewago Township man charged with impersonating a U.S. Marshal to police chief