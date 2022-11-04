Man impersonating deputies scammed victims out of tens of thousands of dollars, BSO says

Jenny Kane/AP
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·2 min read

A Pennsylvania man who pretended to be a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy scammed victims of tens of thousands of dollars by threatening to arrest them if they didn’t pay bonds for arrest warrants that didn’t exist, according to detectives.

Raquan Hardy is behind bars in his home state awaiting trial in connection to similar cases, the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a news release. In Broward, the 25-year-old faces a total of 21 counts including organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, impersonating a law enforcement officer, extortion and criminal use of personal identification information, his arrest warrant shows.

According to investigators, at least four victims in Broward fell prey to the scam, handing over more than $50,000 to Hardy between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10. In Pennsylvania, Hardy and an accomplice are accused of tricking people into paying over $40,000, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said last month.

The weeks-long investigation began in early September after a phone scam surfaced in Broward where an individual contacted the victims using a phone number that appeared to be from the sheriff’s office. This type of scam, called spoofing, often involves just changing one digit from an agency’s phone number to make the call appear legitimate, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say the scammer told his targets that there were active warrants for their arrest and that they needed to pay a bond in cash through a bail bond company to avoid getting locked up. The arrest warrants, detectives say, didn’t exist.

Detectives identified Hardy as a suspect,but before deputies could arrest him they say he fled. Broward detectives eventually tracked Hardy to Dallas, Texas, where local authorities arrested him on Sept. 22. He was later extradited to Pennsylvania.

“Please be aware that BSO will never call you to ask for money or personal information, demand bond money or any form of payment,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “If you receive this type of call, do not provide any personal information or money. Instead, immediately hang up and contact law enforcement.”

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok says staff in China can access UK and EU user data

    The Chinese-owned platform said the policy is "based on a demonstrated need to do their job".

  • RSV cases continue to surge in Texas, leaving children’s hospitals at capacity

    There were just seven pediatric ICU beds available across the Dallas-Fort Worth region on Sunday.

  • House Republican bill would push states to prioritize victims of illegal immigrant crime

    A Republican bill introduced in the House on Thursday would incentivize states to prioritize aiding victims of violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

  • Netflix Unveils ‘Wednesday’ Character Posters and Now We’re Even *More* Excited

    Just as Halloween was coming to an end, Netflix surprised fans with a small “spooky” treat, featuring the brand-new Wednesday Addams. This week, the streaming service unveiled the official character posters for the highly anticipated series, Wednesday. The first photo features Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega) dressed in her signature black clothing and pigtails while standing in front of a giant “W.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) Other posters feature addit

  • UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos'

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy. The U.N. chief said the 27th annual Conference of the 198 Parties of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change — better known as COP27 — “must be the place to rebuild trust and re-establish the ambition needed to avoid driving our planet over the climate cliff.”

  • Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

    A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Pope Francis arrives in Bahrain for 4-day visit

    Pope Francis urged Bahrain authorities on Thursday to renounce the death penalty and ensure basic human rights are guaranteed for all citizens as he arrived in the Sunni-led kingdom that has been accused by rights groups of systematic discrimination against its Shiite majority. (Nov. 3)

  • 2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

    Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people.

  • Daycare worker accused of assaulting 1-year-old girl found competent to stand trial

    The ruling comes less than six months after Kristian Hemmitt, 28, was ordered to mental health treatment.

  • 10 secrets of King Tut's tomb 100 years after its discovery

    King Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered on Nov. 4, 1922. Here are 10 facts about the Ancient Egyptian ruler and the tomb he was buried in as the 100th anniversary draws near.

  • Texas Woman Shares How She Almost Died Waiting For An Abortion

    The pregnancy was no longer viable and possibly life-threatening. She needed an abortion. In Texas, abortion is illegal unless the mother’s life is in danger.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully operating in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while occupiers have personnel problems

    The Russian invaders are looking for someone to fill vacant positions in their illegal "government" in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Wednesday, 2 November Quote: "According to the updated information, as a result of the successful actions of the defence forces units in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the previous days, the occupiers brought about 100 seriously wounded [soldiers -ed.

  • Scholz Lands in Beijing for Talks With Xi Amid Europe Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in China with a major business delegation for his first in-person meeting with President Xi Jinping, as tensions rise between Beijing and Brussels.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a My

  • Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Halloween in 'Harry Potter' Costumes with Fiancé Zack and Kids

    Jenni Farley shares son Greyson, 6, and daughter Meilani, 8, with ex Roger Mathews

  • ‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

    Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Now voters are deciding on a ballot measure that would completely overhaul City Hall. The proposal would scrap a century-old commission form of government that Portland is the last major U.S. city to use, and also implement a rare form of ranked choice voting.

  • Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

    A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.

  • Woman who shot off-duty KC firefighter did nothing wrong, but she’s paying a high price

    Her actions were perfectly legal under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law. She still lost her job, and her car is stuck in a tow lot. | Editorial

  • Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

    A northern Indiana judge has recused himself from the case of two slain teenage girls, an Indiana Supreme Court spokeswoman said Thursday. The Indiana Supreme Court is in the process of appointing Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as special judge in the case after Carroll Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener’s recusal, spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan said.

  • Florida Bar Investigating Parkland Shooter’s Lawyer Who Flipped the Bird

    TwitterTamara Curtis, a member of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense counsel, is under investigation by the Florida state bar association, a spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday night.News of the inquiry comes a day after Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison, following an emotional two-day hearing during which the parents of his victims lambasted his attorneys for their conduct over the course of the trial.The Florida bar’s probe was first reported by Miami-

  • Woman choked, raped on NYC morning jog through swanky neighborhood

    A 43-year-old woman was choked partially unconscious and sexually assaulted while jogging through New York City's swanky West Village on Thursday morning, police said.