Man impersonating police officer remains at large after shooting two people in Washington DC attack

A man pretending to be a police officer shot an adult and a juvenile on Tuesday in Washington DC, police said, in the city’s second attack in a week by a law enforcement impersonator.

The suspect on Tuesday was “granted entry to a residential facility” while “representing himself as a police officer” in the 6000 block of Clay Street in Northwest DC, police said in a Tuesday release. Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing a vest emblazoned with the word “police” and what appears to be a badge around his neck.

Once inside, the suspect had a brief conversation before producing a hand gun, discharging it “multiple times” and hitting an adult man and juvenile male, according to the release. The suspect fled in a vehicle and the two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Less than a week earlier, four suspects impersonating FBI agents forced their way into a residence in southeast Washington DC and robbed the place, according to a police report.

Armed and dressed in tactical gear, they broke in with a crow bar and assaulted the residents before making off with a black safe, $3,300 in cash, a silver Audi Q3 sedan and a Rolex watch valued at $12,000, the report said, according to the Washington Post.

Two of the five occupants escaped and called police, the newspaper reported.

The MPD did not immediately return requests for comment on both cases and any possible link from The Independent on Wednesday.