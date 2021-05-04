Man implicated in April shooting of three people in Manchester

May 4—A 19-year-old has been arrested for firing a gun last month in a crowded area where three people were struck by projectiles, Manchester police said.

Police said they arrested Tariq Alston on Monday in connection to shootings that took place April 7 outside the Seven Days Market at the corner of Union and Cedar streets.

Police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and a third was later dropped off at Elliot Hospital.

Alston is charged with felony reckless conduct and was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court.