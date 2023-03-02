Man imprisoned for rape, kidnapping of teen to face judge in Bellingham woman’s 1987 murder

A man who’s been serving time for a kidnapping and rape in Oregon is expected to face a judge in a Whatcom County court Thursday for the death of a Bellingham woman who disappeared 36 years ago.

In 1987, Darren Dee O’Neall was the suspect in the disappearance of 29-year-old Wendy Aughe, according to the Bellingham Herald.

Police said Aughe, 29, had told coworkers she was going to go on a date with a man she had met that day.

Her body has never been found, though pools of drying blood were found in her bedroom.

O’Neall served jail time for stealing Aughe’s car but was never charged in her death. He has been serving time in an Oregon prison since 2008 for the kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old Portland girl in 1987, the Seattle Times reported.

In 2015, Bellingham police received DNA evidence linking O’Neall to Aughe from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab. Five years later, in 2020, Bellingham police received another DNA report linking O’Neall to Aughe, and the following year, cheek swabs were taken from O’Neall and sent to the WSP lab, according to the Herald.

On Oct. 11, 2022, O’Neall was charged with second-degree murder for Aughe’s death.

He was extradited to Washington on Wednesday from the Two Rivers Correctional Institute in Umatilla, Oregon.

O’Neal is now 62.