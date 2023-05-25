Man incompetent to stand trial for attempted rape

May 25—LIMA — A Lima man who reportedly forced his way into the women's restroom at a fast food restaurant and with the intention of raping an employee has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Michael Chaffin, 47, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for a competency hearing before Judge Terri Kohlrieser. The judge cited the receipt of a report from doctors at the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton in which it was stated that Chaffin at the present time is unable to understand court proceedings or to assist in his own defense.

Doctors suggested the Lima man could possibly be restored to competency at some time in the future and recommended that Chaffin be ordered to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for treatment.

Chaffin was indicted by a grand jury in March on charges of kidnapping and attempted rape.

According to court records, Lima police were contacted on the afternoon of Jan. 30 by the manager of the McDonald's restaurant on West Market Street in Lima in reference to a customer who had attempted to sexually assault a female employee in the women's restroom. The manager sent a photo of the man and police immediately recognized him as Chaffin.

The investigation revealed that the female employee had entered the restroom and was in the bathroom stall when Chaffin came inside and asked, "Are you in there?" The employee, realizing it was a male voice, told him he was in the wrong restroom.

Moments later, as the employee was leaving the stall, she said Chaffin placed his hands on her chest and began pushing her back into the stall. The female was able to fend off Chaffin and lock the stall door before calling out to her manager for help. Chaffin then left the restroom and took a seat in the dining room, according to court documents.

Chaffin had an outstanding warrant and was taken into custody. In a subsequent jailhouse interview with Detective Steve Stechschulte Chaffin reportedly admitted he entered the restroom with the intention of having sex with the employee. He acknowledged to the detective he did something wrong and claimed he felt badly about it, the report stated.