Man in India arrested after video of him flashing Korean vlogger goes viral

A man was arrested for flashing his genitals at a South Korean vlogger who was recording her travel in the city of Jodhpur, India.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the man, identified as Deepak, allegedly spotted the 28-year-old woman at Pachetia Hill before following her down the stairs.

In the viral video, the man in the blue shirt can be seen trailing the woman. Deepak makes his way in front of her before dropping his shorts and flashing her as she walks past him.

The man then grins and follows her down the steps as the vlogger yells for help and runs away.

Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, shared the video on Twitter, calling on Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, to take action.

“Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country,” Maliwal tweeted.

Upon seeing the video, Amrita Duhan, the deputy commissioner of police in Jodhpur East, said that police have taken suo moto action and arrested the man on Monday.

According to Station House Officer Dinesh Lakhawat, Deepak is a resident of a nearby locality.

“He is mentally sick and keeps roaming around. We have arrested him for disturbing the peace as no complaint has been made by the tourist about the incident,” Lakhawat said, according to The Times of India.

In a separate letter to Gehlot, Maliwal wrote:

