Man in India decapitates wife over infidelity suspicions, then walks miles with her severed head

A man allegedly decapitated his wife and walked over seven miles to the police station with her severed head in Odisha, India.

Nakaphodi Majhi, 55, reportedly suspected his wife Sachala Majhi of infidelity and murdered her by slitting her throat with a katuri, a sharp dagger, during a heated argument at around 3:30 a.m. on July 15 in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

Majhi then reportedly beheaded Sachala before walking seven miles toward the nearest police station with her severed head.

Locals of the Chandrasekharpur village were horrified as Majhi was captured en route to the Gondia police station. Witnesses reportedly apprehended him at Jankira village and informed the police.

More from NextShark: Student alerted University of Utah she was in danger from her ex-boyfriend weeks before her murder

Joranda Police arrested Majhi and registered a case against him. Police also recovered the blood-stained weapon Majhi had used in the crime.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Majhi and the deceased woman were married for 25 years. They have two sons, according to the police.

More from NextShark: Biden issues first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day

Featured Image via David von Diemar

More from NextShark: Tommy Le’s Family Wins $5 Million Settlement for 2017 Police Killing

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Singaporean Rescues Sick Food Delivery Man, Helps Deliver His Last Order