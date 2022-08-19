Man convicted for murders after killing two women while on a date, DA says

A Memphis man was handed two life sentences after being convicted of murdering two women he met for a date in 2022, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Weirich said that 26-year-old Darrin Walker met 25-year-old Destiny Wilkins and 23-year-old Nayeli “Courtney” Love for a date on February 24, 2020.

Cell phone communication and video in the neighborhood linked Walker to Wilkins and Love, according to the district attorney.

The three of them were inside of a car when Walker became angry and started shooting, Weirich said.

Sheriff’s detectives said they found Wilkins in the street, suffering from several gunshot wounds, near Bethany Drive and Belmont Run Cove in southeast Shelby County that early February 24 morning around 3 a.m.

Wilkins allegedly told those detectives that Walker shot her and Love and then forced her out of the car before taking off with Love in the backseat, according to Weirich. Wilkins later died at the hospital from her injuries.

Weirich said that car was later found abandoned with Love in the backseat, dead from multiple gunshots.

Walker was arrested about 10 days later, the district attorney’s office said. He was found guilty and convicted of two counts of first-degree murder on Friday, August 19, 2022. On September 23, he’ll learn if the two life sentences he received will be concurrent or consecutive.

