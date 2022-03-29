Man indicted for 23 felony theft related charges

Mar. 29—A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Cincinnati man on 23 felony charges for breaking-in to a number of storage units in Deerfield Twp. earlier this year.

The grand jury on March 25 handed down the indictment of Joshua Shelton, 43, on charges of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and 20 counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Shelton allegedly broke-in and entered the storage units of others, causing damage, and stole other people's property. The incidents occurred between Jan. 19 through Feb. 6, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Shelton "took all kinds of stuff," including an air compressor, tools, coats, jerseys, sport memorabilia, furniture, binoculars and various electronic game systems such as PS-4, PlayStation and X-boxes after he allegedly broke into 19 storage units.

No arraignment date has been set for Shelton in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

In a separate case, Shelton is held under a $45,000 bond in the Hamilton County Justice Center. He was indicted Feb. 25 by a Hamilton County grand jury for felony theft plus eight felony charges of breaking and entering. He has a March 29 court date in Cincinnati on those charges.

His wife, Stephanie Shelton, also was indicted in Hamilton County on felony theft and eight felony counts of breaking and entering. She is not in custody, according to Hamilton County jail records.