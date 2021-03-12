Man indicted on 27 sex crime charges in Clark County

Mar. 11—A man who is currently being held in the Clark County Jail was indicted on 27 different sex charges, including several counts each of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Joseph Norman Watts, 46, was arrested on a warrant at a house in Springfield on Tuesday, according to Clark County jail and court records.

Watts was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on eight counts of rape, five counts of sexual battery and 14 counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.

According to court records, these charges include rape by threat of force and of an impaired person, sexual battery where the accused is the victim's parent or guardian, and gross sexual imposition by threat of force and of an impaired person.

Watts' next court date has not yet been scheduled.

The details surrounding the charges are not known at this time.