Man indicted on 2nd-degree murder charge, accused of shooting his uncle inside Derry restaurant

A New Hampshire man was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for allegedly killing his uncle inside a restaurant in May.

John Kratz, 28, of Candia, was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one alternative count of causing death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

On May 17, Kratz allegedly walked into the Lobster Claw II on Main Street in Derry and shot his uncle, 64-year-old John Kratz Jr., in the head with a gun.

Kratz Jr. was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kratz continues to be held without bail and will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

