Man indicted after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself in Butler Co.

A man has been indicted more than two months after a 3-year-old shot and killed themselves in Butler County.

Benjamin Bishop was indicted Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and reckless homicide, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

On March 30, Hamilton police and medics were called to a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue where they found 3-year-old Jared Green with a gunshot wound to the head.

Green was taken to an area hospital where he died a day later.

According to Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser, the child shot himself.