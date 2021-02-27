Man indicted for 3 rapes in Butler County now a person of interest in multiple Middletown cases

Feb. 27—A Butler County grand jury returned indictments on Friday against a Middletown man for three alleged sexual assaults in 2019 and 2020.

Taranpreet Singh, 30, of Village Drive, was taken into custody Feb. 19 and charged with two counts of rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping for incidents that allegedly happened in August 2020 and September 2019, according to Hamilton police.

Singh was also indicted for rape and kidnapping the happened on April 2, 2020 in Middletown, according court records and a police report.

A woman reported to Middletown police that she was sexually assaulted at about 9:10 p.m. on April 2 at Central Avenue and Carmody Boulevard across from Bicentennial Commons, according to the report.

Singh is being held in the Butler County Jail on $600,000 bond.

The indicted charges against Singh are rape, kidnapping and assault for a Sept. 4 to 5, 2019 crime; rape and kidnapping with gun specifications for a Aug 23, 2020 crime; and kidnapping and rape for an April 2, 2020 crime.

Hamilton detective Tony Kiep said after Singh's arrest that Singh picked up the women and then allegedly forced them to engage in sex with him.

"There could be more victims," Kiep said. "Sometimes people don't report these crimes right away."

On Sept. 5, 2019, a woman reported she was offered a ride from Circle K on Pleasant Avenue. She said the man stopped the vehicle on East Avenue and dragged her by the hair into an abandoned building and raped her, according to the report.

In the Aug. 23, 2020 incident, a woman said she was forced into a vehicle on East Avenue, held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Kiep said Singh also is a person of interest in similar cases in Middletown.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk told the Journal-News that police are investigating Singh in the cases of two woman sexually assaulted last year.

"We have a couple possible victims and we are using their information and evidence," Birk said.

He added they are having some difficulty locating the alleged victims.

"We think he may have tried to pick more women up and said they said no," Kiep said. "So we are interested if anyone recognizes him."

Anyone with information is asked to call Kiep at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1261 or detective Frank Botts at 513-898-5811, Ext. 1266.