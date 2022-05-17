Man indicted on 30 charges in Oakwood library child pornography case

May 16—A 59-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday was caught by staff earlier this month printing sexually explicit images of children at Wright Memorial Library in Oakwood, police say.

Octavious Davidson VIII is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas following his indictment by a county grand jury on 30 felony charges, including including 24 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance; four counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Library officials notified the Oakwood Public Safety Department on May 2 that a patron was printing images of suspected child exploitation at the library, 1776 Far Hills Ave. The library provided police with copies of 11 images, including several that appeared to show nude or partially nude girls. The following day the library provided copies of nine additional images that had been printed after the responding officer left, according to the criminal complaint filed in Oakwood Municipal Court.

The library patron was identified as Davidson through print logs, and police said he also had been seen by staff printing the images.

Davidson was detained May 5 after library staff notified police that he had returned to the library. He was taken for questioning to the Oakwood Public Safety Department and subsequently arrested.

"During his interview, Davidson admitted to having 50 to 100 images of underage females at his home. Davidson further stated he prints off the child sexual exploitation material at the library," the court record stated.

Officers reported seizing a "significant amount" of pornographic material in addition to VHS tapes and a computer during a search of Davidson's Huron Avenue home in Dayton.

"Over 200 obvious child sexual exploitation images were presented to the prosecutor for charges," the criminal complaint stated.

Davidson remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his May 5 arrest by Oakwood police.